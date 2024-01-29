Home

IND vs ENG: Not Rohit Sharma, Wasim Jaffer Wants Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal To Open For India In 2nd Test vs England

Rohit Sharma-led Indian cricket team lost the first Test against Ben Stokes' England by 28 runs in Hyderabad.

Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rohit Sharma (credit: Twitter)

New Delhi: Team India suffered a 28-run loss against England in the first Test match of the five-match series at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad, on January 28. Former Indian cricketer Wasim Jaffer wants young Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal to open the innings for the Indian side and Rohit Sharma to bat at number 3.

“Gill and Jaiswal should open and Rohit should bat at no.3 in 2nd test in my opinion. Waiting to bat for his turn isn’t helping Shubman, it’s better he opens the inn. Rohit plays spin really well, so batting at no.3 should not worry him too much,” Jaffer tweeted from his official ‘X’ account.

Gill and Jaiswal should open and Rohit should bat at no.3 in 2nd test in my opinion. Waiting to bat for his turn isn’t helping Shubman, it’s better he opens the inn. Rohit plays spin really well, so batting at no.3 should not worry him too much. #INDvENG — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) January 29, 2024

Debutant left-arm spinner Tom Hartley set aside a poor performance in the first innings to pick a sensational 7-62 as England clinched an improbable and famous 28-run win over India in the Test series opener at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium here on Sunday.

Ollie Pope’s magnificent 196 helped England, who had conceded 190 runs lead, make 420 in their second innings, setting India a target of 231. But Hartley had other plans, running through the Indian batting order to take his maiden seven-wicket haul in Test cricket to bowl out the hosts for 202, hours after West Indies pacer Shamar Joseph himself took a seven-fer to stop Australia from winning at Brisbane.

The win gives England a 1-0 lead in the five-game series. This win is a testament to the visitors’ Bazball approach proving successful in Indian conditions. It is unarguably one of England’s greatest Test wins in the overseas circuit.

Brief scores: England 246 and 420 in 102.1 overs (Ollie Pope 196; Ben Duckett 47; Jasprit Bumrah 4-41, Ravichandran Ashwin 3-126) beat India 436 and 202 in 69.2 overs (Rohit Sharma 39, K.S Bharat 28; Tom Hartley 7-62) by 28 runs

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.