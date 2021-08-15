London: India captain Virat Kohli has been on the wrong side of the Decision Review System (DRS) in the ongoing second Test at Lord’s. Kohli has faced the heat on social media following some DRS failures in the Test. Former India cricketer Sunil Gavaskar is the latest to take a jibe at the India skipper. Unimpressed by Kohli, Gavaskar felt the decision to take reviews should rest with the wicketkeeper, who is in the best possible position to take a call.Also Read - VIDEO: Fan Wearing Indian Jersey, Posing as 12th Man Enters Ground at Lord's During 2nd Test

Gavaskar also pointed out an instance when Pant told Kohli not to go for it, but the Indian skipper did not listen to the wicketkeeper. Kohli was proved wrong as replays showed that the ball was missing the leg-stump on one occasion and sailing over the bails on the next instance. Also Read - Mohammed Siraj REVEALS Reason Behind His 'Finger on Lips' Celebration

Gavaskar said on the Sony Sports Network, “I believe only the wicketkeeper should decide whether it’s worth going for a DRS, because every bowler thinks the batsman is out. Similarly, a batsman when given out LBW thinks he might be not out. The first one was a bit close, but on the second appeal, Rishabh Pant was constantly saying ‘don’t take it, don’t take it,’ but at the last second, Kohli reviewed.” Also Read - Zaheer Khan Explains Why Jasprit Bumrah Bowled 13 No-Balls on Day 3 at Lord's

The former Indian stalwart also tried to explain what may have gone in Kohli’s head while going for it. He said, “Virat Kohli probably thought that if India can get Joe Root early, we can get the rest of the batsmen out quickly.”

Meanwhile, thanks to a brilliant ton by English skipper Joe Root, the hosts have a slender 27-run lead. With two days still to go, all three results are possible.