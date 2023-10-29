Home

IND Vs ENG, ODI World Cup 2023: Indian Cricketers Wear Black Armbands In Lucknow Against England; Know Why

India are the only unbeaten side in the ongoing ODI World Cup 2023. Defending champions England are on the brink of elimination after losing four of five games so far.

India captain Rohit Sharma is seen wearing a black armband against England in ODI World Cup 2023. (Image: Screengrab)

Lucknow: The Indian players are wearing black armbands against England in an ODI World Cup 2023 match at the Ekana Stadium on Sunday in memory of legendary Bishan Singh Bedi, who passed away earlier this week. Bedi died on October 23 after prolonged health issues.

“Team India will be wearing Black Armbands today in memory of the legendary Bishan Singh Bedi who passed away on 23rd October, 2023,” the BCCI said in a statement shortly after the commencement of the World Cup contest here.

Bedi is survived by his wife Anju, daughter Neha and son Angad, Gavas Inder Singh and daughter Gillinder from his earlier marriage to Glenith Miles. The former cricketer was not keeping well for two years or so and had also undergone multiple surgeries including one on his knee.

Bedi, who died last Monday at the age of 77, led India for two years between 1976 and 1978 in 22 Tests and represented the country in an overall 67 Tests and 10 ODIs from 1967 to 1979. He also captained India in four ODIs in the same time period.

At the time of his retirement, Bedi was India’s highest wicket-taker with 266 dismissals in Tests at 28.71. Bedi was a part of India’s cerebral spin quarter featuring Bhagwath Chandrasekhar, Erapalli Prasanna and Srinivas Venkataraghavan.

