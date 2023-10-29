Home

Sports

IND Vs ENG, ODI World Cup 2023: Records Galore For Rohit Sharma In Lucknow Against England

IND Vs ENG, ODI World Cup 2023: Records Galore For Rohit Sharma In Lucknow Against England

Rohit Sharma scored 87 runs in 101 balls with 10 fours and three sixes. The Indian captain completed 18000 runs in international cricket.

Rohit Sharma plays a shot during his 87-run knock against England in ODI World Cup 2023 in Sunday. (Image: BCCI)

New Delhi: India captain Rohit Sharma broke several records during his crucial 87 against England at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow in the ongoing ODI World Cup 2023 on Sunday. The Indian captain took 101 balls for his knock which was studded with 10 fours and three sixes. India came into the game on the back of five wins from as many matches in the competition.

Trending Now

Although Rohit missed his second ODI World Cup 2023 century by 13 runs, the opener toppled Virat Kohli to become India’s top run-getter in the ongoing tournament. Rohit now has 398 runs compared to Virat’s 354. He also completed 18000 runs in international cricket.

You may like to read

The Mumbaikar also recorded his 100th appearance as the India captain when he walked out for the coin toss against Jos Buttler’s England. In doing so, Rohit surpassed Sachin Tendulkar and Sunil Gavaskar in the list, While Tendulkar led India 98 times, Gavaskar captained the national team in 84 matches.

Kohli, MS Dhoni, Kapil Dev, Mohammad Azharuddin, Sourav Ganguly and Rahul Dravid are the only captains to have captained India 100 times in international cricket.

On Sunday, Rohit batted the deepest in an ODI inning while opening the batting since January 2020. He was dismissed on the fifth ball of the 37th over. His last deepest batting was 36.4 overs against Australia in Bengaluru.

With his 54th ODI fifty, Rohit also equalled with Kohli, Shakib Al Hasan, and Kumar Sangakkara for joint second-most fifty-plus scores (12) in World Cups. Legendary Tendulkar tops the list with 21 half-centuries.

Rohit also went to the top of the six-hitting chart on Sunday. Currently, Rohit has so far hit 20 sixes in ODI World Cup 2023 ahead of David Warner’s 19. He also completed 1000 ODI runs in 2023. Meanwhile, knocks from Rohit and Suryakumar Yadav’s (49) helped India labour to 229/9.

Shubman Gill (9), Virat Kohli (0), Shreyas Iyer (4) and KL Rahul (39) failed to score big. For England, pacer David Willey grabbed three wickets, while Chris Woakes and spinner Adil Rashid bagged two wickets each. Earlier, England won the toss and elected to bowl.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.