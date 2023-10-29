Home

Sports

IND vs ENG, ODI World Cup 2023: Virat Kohli Equals Sachin Tendulkar’s Iconic Record With 100-Run Win Over England

IND vs ENG, ODI World Cup 2023: Virat Kohli Equals Sachin Tendulkar’s Iconic Record With 100-Run Win Over England

Virat Kohli equaled massive record of Sachin Tendulkar during the IND vs ENG match in ODI World Cup 2023

Virat Kohli celebrating India's 100 run win over England (credit: Twitter)

New Delhi: Virat Kohli may not have scored a single run in the India vs England match of the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 but still managed to equal the iconic record of legendary Sachin Tendulkar during the clash at the Ekana Sports City Stadium in Lucknow, on October 29. Now Both Virat and Sachin are the players to be part of most wins and most World Cup wins for India.

Trending Now

Both of the players have been part of the Indian team for 307 wins and 27 World Cup wins. Virat also needs just one more century to equal Sachin’s record for most ODI centuries a record that the star batter might break in the ongoing edition of the prestigious tournament itself.

You may like to read

In front of 46,000 fans, Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah bowled spells to remember for a long time as India thrashed England by 100 runs to maintain their unbeaten run in the 2023 Men’s ODI World Cup and jump to the top of the points table with 12 points.

Put in to bat first for the first time in the competition, India could only make 229/9 on a tricky two-paced pitch. Captain Rohit Sharma top-scored for India with 87 from 101 balls and stood tall even as others fell around him.

Rohit held the innings together with a gritty knock laced with ten fours and three sixes, while adding 91 runs for the fourth wicket with K.L. Rahul. Suryakumar Yadav made a crucial 49 for India to go above 200.

England had scored 30 runs off their first 27 balls, but after that, Bumrah and Shami, along with Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav, blew them away with a fantastic show of accurate bowling to skittle the listless defending champions for 129 in 34.5 overs.

While Shami took 4-22, Bumrah was superb in 3-32. Kuldeep was great in 2-24 while Jadeja took 1-16 as England lost their fifth match in a row.

Brief scores: India 229/9 in 50 overs (Rohit Sharma 87, Suryakumar Yadav 49; David Willey 3-45, Chris Woakes 2-33) beat England 129 in 34.5 overs (Liam Livingstone 27, Dawid Malan 16; Mohammed Shami 4-22, Jasprit Bumrah 3-32) by 100 runs

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.