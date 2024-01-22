Home

IND vs ENG: Off Spinner Shoaib Bashir Likely To Miss 1st Test Against India Due To BIZZARE Reason

Shoaib Bashir had to stay back in UAE and now is unlikely to join the team before the 1st Test match.

Shoaib Bashir (credit: Twitter)

New Delhi: The England cricket team landed in Hyderabad for the upcoming 1st Test against the Indian cricket team at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, on January 25. However, the Three-Lions suffered a huge blow after off-spinner Shoaib Bashir had to stay back in UAE due to a delay in paper work.

It is currently unsure if the young player would be able to join the England team before the start of the first match.

