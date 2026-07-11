IND vs ENG, One-off Women’s Test: Kranti Gaud’s 5-wicket haul and Mandhana’s fifty put India in complete control

India's Kranti Gaud celebrates with captain Harmanpreet Kaur after taking the wicket of England's Maia Bouchier during the one-off Test match between India Women and England Women at Lord's Cricket Ground, in London, England, on Saturday, July 11, 2026. (Photo: IANS/X/@BCCIWomen)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.