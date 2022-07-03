New Delhi: Jasprit Bumrah was on fire as the bowler creates a new record against England’s rescheduled test at Edgbaston as the Bumrah record 35-run over against England’s bowler Stuart Broad.Also Read - LIVE | Birmingham Weather Updates, June 3: Will Play Start on Time?

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri lavished praise on Jasprit Bumrah after the pacer's memorable knock for India saying what he "saw today was absolutely bizarre" said Shastri.

"Now don't tell me I was again on the mic, when 35 runs were scored. I thought I'd seen it all, but not really, you know 36 from Yuvraj (Singh), 36 I had hit myself. And today what I saw was bizarre," said Shastri in a video uploaded by BCCI.

“It’s something we would have never imagined, the world record from Jasprit Bumrah, batting at number 10 as captain of India for the first time, going past (Brian) Lara, George Bailey and Keshav Maharaj,” added Shastri.

“29 off the over; the bowler the same, who Yuvraj hit for six sixes, Stuart Broad, going for that many (in 2007 Men’s T20 World Cup, South Africa). And the entire over went for 35, which is again a world record, the previous highest was 28.”

“So, you know, you feel you’ve seen everything but you must realise you’re still a student in the game. Something would surprise you on another day, but what I saw today was something absolutely bizarre. Jasprit Bumrah breaking the world record of getting 29 off his bat in a 35 run over,” added Shastri.