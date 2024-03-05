Home

Sports

IND Vs ENG: Ravichandran Ahswin Recalls Career’s ‘Turning Point’ Ahead Of 100th Test Match In Dharamsala

IND Vs ENG: Ravichandran Ahswin Recalls Career’s ‘Turning Point’ Ahead Of 100th Test Match In Dharamsala

In 99 Tests so far, India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin stands at 507 international wickets. He is the second Indian after Anil Kumble to achieve the 500-wicket milestone.

Ravichandran Ashwin during a practice session ahead of the fifth Test against England in Dharamsala (Image: PTI)

Dharamsala: On the verge of playing in his 100th Test match, Ravichandran Ashwin recalled the 2012 home Test series against England was the turning point in his career. India 1-2, which remains the host’s last series defeat as Ashwin was taken to cleaners by the likes of then England captain Alastair Cook and Kevin Pietersen. Twelve years later, Ashwin stands on 507 Test wickets from 99 games. The off-spinner opined he wouldn’t have become what he is now without the learnings from that underwhelming home series, at the end of which he was a ‘bit nervy’.

The criticism of his performance – 14 wickets at an average of 52.64 in four Tests – is still fresh in his mind but more importantly, he hasn’t forgotten the lessons. “It is a pretty big occasion. More than the destination, the journey has been very special. It is a journey of ups and downs and a lot of learnings,” said Ashwin on Tuesday.

Ashwin, who became the second Indian after Anil Kumble to complete 500 Test wickets in the ongoing series against England, will also become only the 14th Indian to reach the 100-Test milestone when the final Test begins at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala on Thursday.

“One of the turning points of my life was the England series when Cook came here and made all those runs. It has been talked about a lot but to me that and what led to the next home series against Australia (changed a lot for me). There was lot of noise about me being left out of the team, one of the selectors had a chat with me. At that time I was a bit nervy though I don’t know where it came from as I had done well previously,” he recalled.

The 37-year-old got emotional while talking about the sacrifices him family made for him over the years. “Just because I have great memory, people actually think that I value numbers, but I actually don’t. It does not mean anything to me.

“The 100th Test match probably means 10 x 100 to my dad, it means a lot to my wife and my mom. My daughters are more excited than I am. It’s just a number. Zaheer Khan could not play 100 Tests, MS Dhoni could have rode on his (success) and played 100 Tests, but he did not,” Ashwin added.

Besides Ashwin, England wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow will also play his 100th Test match in Dharamsala.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.