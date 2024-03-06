Home

IND Vs ENG: Ravichandran Ashwin Set To Equal Virat Kohli’s Feat In Landmark 100th Test In Dharamsala

Ravichandran Ashwin will become 14th Indian to play 100 Tests when he takes the field against England in Dharamsala in the fifth game.

Ravichandran Ashwin and Sarfaraz Khan during India's practice session ahead of fifth Test against England. (Image: PTI)

Dharamsala: Ravichandran Ashwin is set to equal Virat Kohli’s record of most number of wins in Tests when India take on England in the fifth and final game of the series, starting in Dharamsala on Thursday. Notably, it’s a landmark Test for Ashwin and England’s Jonny Bairstow as both are set to play their 100th Test matches. Former India captain Kohli, who opted out of the ongoing Test series against England, has been a part of India’s 59 wins in the longest format of the game. Ashwin is standing third with 58 victories. Legendary Sachin Tendulkar leads the table with 72 wins.

Interestingly, Ashwin and Bairstow are among four cricketers who are set to play 100th Tests in this week. New Zealand’s Kane Williamson and Tim Southee are the others. Having playing 99 Tests so far, Ashwin stands with 507 Test wickets at the moment. He will be the 14th Indian player to preach the 100-Test landmark on Thursday.

Earlier in the Test series, Ashwin completed 500 Test wickets with the scalp of Zak Crawley in the third Test in Rajkot. He became the second Indian after Anil Kumble and ninth overall to reach the milestone. Ashwin completed the feat in 98 Tests, making the second fastest player to achieve the record.

Meanwhile, Kohli isn’t a part of the series as the former India captain opted out due to the birth of his son, Akaay, on February 15. He first withdrew himself from the first two Tests before extending his break, thus missing out on the entire series.

Meanwhile, India will miss the services of KL Rahul in Dharamsala as he has been ruled out due to injury. He played in the first Test before complaining pain in his right quadriceps. He had also missed the second, third and fourth Tests. Pacer Jasprit Bumrah who was released from the squad for the fourth Test in Ranchi, has been brought back for the fifth Test.

On the other hand, England made just one change in their playing XI from the fourth Test. Pacer Mark Wood has been brought back to replace Ollie Robinson.

India’s updated squad for the 5th Test: Rohit Sharma (C), Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Rajat Patidar, Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel (WK), KS Bharat (WK), Devdutt Padikkal, R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Akash Deep.

Indian Cricketers To Feature In Most Test Wins

Sachin Tendulkar – 72 Matches

Virat Kohli – 59 Matches

Ravichandran Ashwin – 58

Cheteshwar Pujara – 58

