Impressed with Ravichandran Ashwin's form with the ball in red-ball cricket, former Australia all-rounder Brad Hogg wants to see India's ace spinner plying his trade in the limited-overs format. Hogg believes Ashwin's inclusion in India's ODI squad will be a big boost for the team as he's a genuine wicket-taker and also adds lot of depth to batting.

Replying to a tweet by a fan, Hogg said Ashwin would be a great addition to the Indian side in the 50-over format.

"I think it is a great option, gives the batting line up extra depth allowing the top order to be more aggressive at the top," Hogg said in reply to a tweet by a fan asking if Ashwin can make a comeback to ODI cricket.

“And he is a wicket-taking option with the ball, as well as economical. Get him back in. #INDvENG #Cricket,” Hogg tweeted.

Ashwin, who has featured in 111 ODIs, has picked up 150 wickets in them at an impressive economy of 4.91. He has also played 46 T20Is for the men in blue. However, Ashwin has been out of India’s limited-overs side for a few years now. He last represented India in an ODI match against West Indies in June 2017.

The 34-year-old played a major role in India’s historic Test series victory in Australia earlier this year. In the third Test against England at the newly-built Narendra Modi Stadium last week, Ashwin became the fourth Indian to take 400 Test wickets.

He joined the likes of Anil Kumble (619 wickets), Kapil Dev (434 wickets), and Harbhajan Singh (417 wickets) in the coveted list.

The fourth and final Test between India and England begins on Thursday in Ahmedabad. The hosts lead the series 2-1.

After the Test series, the two teams are scheduled to play five T20Is and three ODIs.