IND Vs ENG: Why Ravichandran Ashwin Withdrew From Rajkot Test? BCCI Vice-President Reveals
Ravichandran Ashwin became the second bowler after former spinner Anil Kumble to take 500 wickets in Tests.
Rajkot: India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin had to withdraw from the ongoing third Test against England to attend his ill mother in Chennai. The development comes on a day when the 37-year-old became only the second Indian after Anil Kumble and ninth overall to take coveted 500 Test wickets.
