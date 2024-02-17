Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Sports
  • IND Vs ENG: Why Ravichandran Ashwin Withdrew From Rajkot Test? BCCI Vice-President Reveals

IND Vs ENG: Why Ravichandran Ashwin Withdrew From Rajkot Test? BCCI Vice-President Reveals

Ravichandran Ashwin became the second bowler after former spinner Anil Kumble to take 500 wickets in Tests.

Updated: February 17, 2024 7:20 AM IST

By Koushik Paul

Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravichandran Ashwin updates, Ravichandran Ashwin withdraws from Rajkot Test, Ravichandran Ashwin’s mother, Ravichandran Ashwin’s mother name, Ravichandran Ashwin’s mother fell ill, India vs England, IND vs ENG,
Ravichandran Ashwin is likely to be not available for the remaining two Tests. (Image: ICC)

Rajkot: India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin had to withdraw from the ongoing third Test against England to attend his ill mother in Chennai. The development comes on a day when the 37-year-old became only the second Indian after Anil Kumble and ninth overall to take coveted 500 Test wickets.

Trending Now

You may like to read

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.