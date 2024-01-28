Home

IND Vs ENG: Ravindra Jadeja Doubtful Starter In 2nd Test After India All-Rounder Suffers Hamstring Niggle

Ravindra Jadeja was the top-scorer for India in the first innings with 87 runs. He also took five wickets in the game.

Hyderabad: Ravindra Jadeja could be a doubtful starter for the second Test against England which starts on February 2 after the India all-rounder suffered a hamstring niggle on Sunday on Day 4 of the first Test. Jadeja, who was the top scorer in India’s first innings with 87 and also took five wickets across two innings, might have snapped a hamstring muscle as he immediately felt the area while trying to go for a quick single and didn’t look comfortable.

Although the extent of injury is unknown, but is it understood that Jadeja might have suffered a merely strain and not a tear. With the gap between the first and second match is just four days, the team management might rest him for the final three games.

It is still not clear whether Jadeja will travel with the team to Vizag or head to National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru. Jadeja had also missed out on a Test match last month in South Africa when he developed back spasms on the morning of the first Test in Centurion.

“We’ll see. I honestly haven’t had a chance to speak to the physio as yet. Once I get back, I’ll speak to him and see what it is about,” India head coach Rahul Dravid said at the post-match media conference.

