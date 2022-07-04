Edgbaston: India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja faced flak for taking an unnecessary DRS against Joe Root on Day 4 of the ongoing fifth Test at Edgbaston on Monday. Jadeja came over the wicket and trapped Root, who was trying to sweep. It clearly looked pitching outside leg with the naked eye and there was no need to take the DRS. But Jadeja convinced his teammates and the review was taken. As expected, the ball tracking showed that the ball pitched way outside the leg-stump and Root got a reprieve.Also Read - LIVE IND vs ENG, 5th Test Match Day 4, Updates: Root Hits Fifty, Bairstow Strong in Run-Chase For England

@imjadeja always make you waste DRS. A nonsense decision to go upstairs. — Gautam Sachdev (@Gautyspeaks) July 4, 2022

Jadeja has been a star performer for India in the Test. He hit his first overseas century during India’s first essay. It was a crucial knock as he came in to bat when the side was reeling at 98 for five. Jadeja along with Rishabh Pant stitched a 222-run stand to bail India out of the tricky spot.

At the time of filing the copy, England are 149 for three. They have Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow in the middle and they need 229 more to win. The game is in the balance, difficult to pick who have their noses in front.