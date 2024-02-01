Home

IND vs ENG: Ravindra Jadeja In Doubt For Third Test In Rajkot, Mohammed Shami May Miss Entire Series

The BCCI men’s selection committee had named the squads for the first two Tests only. The squads for remaining three Tests are yet to be announced.

Ravindra Jadeja scored 87 and took five wickets against England in the first Test.

New Delhi: After missing the second Test match against England due to a hamstring niggle, Ravindra Jadeja may miss the third Test at his hometown in Rajkot, according to reports. Any hamstring injury generally takes four to eight weeks to heal and if that’s the case, Jadeja’s time on the sidelines is likely to be extended. India are already 0-1 down against Ben Stokes-led England and will be missing Jadeja, KL Rahul and Virat Kohli in the second Test in Visakhapatnam which starts on Friday.

While Kohli himself opted out of the first two Tests against England due to personal reasons, Jadeja and Rahul were ruled out of the second Test after the completition of the first. Rahul felt pain in his quadriceps, according to a release by the BCCI. Although the squads for the final three Tests are yet to be named, Kohli is certain to return to the side for the rest of the series. In case Jadeja manages to return for the fourth Test in Ranchi from February 23 to 27, it would be nothing short of a remarkable feat. Nothing can be said about Rahul currently.

However, India pacer Mohammed Shami is likely to be ruled out of the entire series against England. The Bengal pacer had missed India’s tour of South Africa due to an issue with his heel and is currently in London for treatment. While there are no reports of a surgery, but is Shami is believed to spend some more days in the United Kingdom for treatment, raising questions of his availability in the upcoming Indian Premier League for Gujarat Titans, scheduled to take place from March to May.

Earlier, the men’s selection committee have added Sarfaraz Khan, Sourabh Kumar and Washington Sundar to India’s squad for the second Test against England. As far as the second Test is concerned, an under-pressure and under-resourced India will need to think out of the box to counter England’s fearless bunch of ‘Bazballers’ in the second Test.

With no Jadeja in the side, Kuldeep Yadav is likely to get the nod. It will be interesting to see whether India go with only one pacer in Jasprit Bumrah and play another spinner, possibly off-spinning all-rounder Washington Sundar. Rajat Patidar, who is a part of the squad as a replacement to Kohli, is likely to replace Rahul.

