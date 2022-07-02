Birmingham: After Rishabh Pant’s sensational hundred on Day 1 of the 5th Test against England, Ravindra Jadeja follows suit and also got his century to give India the upper-hand on Day 2 at Edgbaston on Saturday.Also Read - LIVE | Ind vs Eng, 5th Test Day 2 Score & Updates: Rain Stops Play After Bumrah Removes Lees

This was Jadeja's second Test century of the year, after a career best 175 against Sri Lanka in a home series back in March. The former Chennai Super Kings skipper smashed 13 boundaries on his way to his 3rd Test hundred. He was ably supported by Mohammad Shami at the other end, before Stuart Broad removes the tail-ender on 16.

It took him 183 balls to notch up the second hundred of the match and joins the likes of Kapil Dev, Harbhajan Singh and MS Dhoni to score two centuries in a calendar year, batting from N0. 7.

Ravindra Jadeja in SENA with bat from 2018: 86* at Oval

81 at Sydney

57 at Melbourne

56 at Trend Bridge

Hundred at Edgbaston Take a bow, Sir Jadeja. pic.twitter.com/AjLJeZ2zP0 — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) July 2, 2022

He came at a time when India was 98 for 5, made a terrific partnership along with Pant and played outstanding knock in the series decider.

Ravindra Jadeja is among the greats of world cricket. pic.twitter.com/6v8hk4z5jv — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) July 2, 2022

He got out soon after his hundred as Jimmy Anderson cleans him up on 104 to pick up his 4th wicket of the India innings.