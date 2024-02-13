Home

Rehan Ahmed Stopped From Leaving Rajkot Airport Due to Visa Issues

Ind vs Eng: Rehan is not the first Pakistan origin cricketer to have faced visa problems during the tour.

Rehan Ahmed @PTI

Rajkot: Rehan Ahmed, who is part of the English cricket team for the tour of India, was stopped at the Hirasar airport in Rajkot due to visa issues on Monday. The incident took place a couple of days ahead of the much-awaited third Test between India and England. Rehan is not the first Pakistan origin cricketer to have faced visa problems during the tour. Earlier, Shoaib Bashir too faced similar problems in Dubai.

