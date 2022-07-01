New Delhi: When it looked like India are in trouble, Rishabh Pant held his nerves under pressure and notched up a much-needed half-century to put the visitors back on track on the Day 1 of the 5th and Final Test at Edgbaston on Friday.Also Read - LIVE Ind vs Eng, 5th Test Match, Day 1: Pant-Jadeja Dominate; India go Past 300

Apart from his well-deserved half-century, Rishabh Pant becomes the youngest Indian cricketer at the age of 24 years to smash as many as 100 sixes in international cricket. The Delhi Capitals skipper has got himself his 100th six by smashing a maximum off Jack Leach's over.

Pant once again come down to bat at No.5 and at this position he scored yet another half-century, his 6th in the last 8 innings.

51 ball fifty for Rishabh Pant. He scored Brilliant 53* runs from 51 balls including 6 Fours and 1 Six against England in really tough situation and tough condition. Brilliant Rishabh Pant. pic.twitter.com/nqltK9jtFs — CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) July 1, 2022

India were struggling at 96 for 5 at one stage and then Rishabh Pant scored 50 from 51 balls, accompanied by his partner Ravindra Jadeja from the other side. Sachin Tendulkar was the previous youngest Indian batter to smash 100 sixes. He did at the age of 25 years. Former India and Chennai Super Kings star Suresh Raina holds the third spot, who did it in 25 years and 7 days.