India captain Virat Kohli's forgettable love affair with the Decision Review System (DRS) continued on Friday during the second Test against England at the Lord's Cricket Ground. Pacer Mohammed Siraj and England captain Joe Root remained the only two constants as India lost two reviews in two successive overs on day two of the Lord's Test. Siraj twice thought he had his man (Root) LBW, but the visitors ended up burning their two DRS reviews as on-field umpire Michael Gough was proved right on both occasions. This all happened despite wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant tried his best to persuade skipper Kohli to not take the DRS on the second instance as the ball is going down the leg side.

However, Kohli went on to take the DRS and it went against India's favour. As soon as captain Kohli and Team India erred with their decision-making as far as DRS is concerned – the social media went into a frenzy as several experts and fans started a meme-fest. Former India batsman Wasim Jaffer also came up with a new definition for DRS.

WATCH VIDEO-

Mohammad Siraj convinced Virat Kohli to take the review of Joe Root, but Rishabh Pant was denying. pic.twitter.com/WepEASpDWH — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) August 13, 2021



Meanwhile, Kohli has often struggled to get proper assistance from his teammates and made his displeasure known after losing the second one against Root, expressing anger at wicketkeeper Pant and pacer Siraj.

Siraj appealed vociferously on both occasions even though the umpire deemed the delivery going past the leg-stump which was proven on both occasions through replays.

The India pacer, who took two wickets off two successive deliveries in the first over after tea, removing opener Dominic Sibley and No. 3 Haseeb Hameed, forced Kohli to take the first one.

The India skipper, who was unsure, took it at the last moment. It was turned down. In his very next over, Siraj appealed again but the umpire turned down the appeal this time too.

Kohli , Siraj and pant discussing whether to take review or not. pic.twitter.com/5ydv2mwuYk — Avneet Singh (@AvneetsinghAs) August 13, 2021

I feel he just goes by instinct. Pant was literally holding Kohli’s arm to not go for the review 🤦🤦 — Rahul Jois (@Rahul_Jois) August 13, 2021

Pant when Kohli doesn’t listen to him and takes review pic.twitter.com/sY23kVayIm — gajender (@gajender00) August 13, 2021

Pant was literally begging and tried to even hold Kohli’s hand. Kohli was laughing This is equivalent to Dhawan laughing/smiling after dropping a catch 😑 — Sejal 🏏 (@sejal_mokal) August 13, 2021

I’d watch this TV show: Kohli, Pant and Siraj vs DRS. https://t.co/kAIL8UPXYT — Rahul Warrier (@rahulw_) August 13, 2021

Rishabh pant to Kohli after review: pic.twitter.com/e8kDoYOIcO — Rajasthani Memer (@Memes_Raj) August 13, 2021



Kohli, a bit confused then sought Pant’s help, who couldn’t come to any concrete conclusion. But just as Kohli had taken the review at the last moment, Pant seemed to suggest that he shouldn’t.

But by then, Kohli had already taken the review and there was no turning back.

After losing the review, Kohli seemed to lash out at Pant and looked completely annoyed.

India had lost two reviews in the second innings of the first Test as well, including one against centurion Root.