Edgbaston: At 98 for five, India were staring down the barrel but Pant (146 off 111 balls) scripted a remarkable turnaround in the company of Ravindra Jadeja (83 batting off 163) as the duo shared a match-changing 222-run stand off 239 balls.Also Read - LIVE | Birmingham Weather Updates, Ind vs Eng 5th Test Day 2: No Rain Now But Threat Looms

Rishabh Pant revealed his talk with Ravindra Jadeja when Jadeja comes to bat. Both the batters said to each other that “Let’s try for a partnership.” Also Read - IND vs ENG: Cricket Fraternity Lavishes Praise On Rishabh Pant's Knock Against England; See Reactions

He concluded by saying coach Rahul Dravid told him, “Play according to the ball” said pant. Also Read - IND vs ENG: Rishabh Pant Plots India's Comeback With Sensational Ton on Day 1

“Every match I look to give my 100 per cent. “In Test cricket, it’s important to focus on defence. It’s important to give respect to a good ball and hit the bad ball. “In England (meaning in English conditions) it’s important to disturb the length of a bowler,” added Pant.

The conditions and match situation was against Pant but he once again thrived on it to leave the opposition frustrated. The 24-year-old’s epic innings came to an end towards close of play with part-timer Joe Root providing the much-needed breakthrough.

Paul Collingwood appearing as spokesman for the England team said: “We are not overawed by what the opposition gets in the first innings.”

He, however, congratulated Pant on his innings.