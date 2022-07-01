New Delhi: When it looked like India are in trouble, Rishabh Pant held his nerves under pressure and notched up a well-deserved century to put the visitors back on track on Day 1 of the 5th and Final Test at Edgbaston on Friday.Also Read - LIVE Ind vs Eng, 5th Test Match, Day 1: Pant-Jadeja Dominate; India go Past 300

Pant once again came down to bat at No.5 and at this position he scored yet another 50+ score, his 6th in the last 8 innings. Also Read - Rahul Dravid, Virat Kohli's Celebrating From Dressing Room After Rishabh Pant's Record-Breaking Century in 5th Test is Going Viral | WATCH VIDEO

Rishabh Pant in Test cricket has: 2 fifty & 1 hundred in Aus.

1 fifty & 2 hundred in Eng.

1 hundred in Sa. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) July 1, 2022

India were struggling at 96 for 5 at one stage and then Rishabh Pant scored 50 from 51 balls, accompanied by his partner Ravindra Jadeja from the other side. Apart from his emphatic century, Rishabh Pant becomes the youngest Indian cricketer at the age of 24 years to smash as many as 100 sixes in international cricket.

The 24-year old southpaw got to his hundred in just 89 deliveries, which included as many as 15 boundaries and a solitary maximum. Ravindra Jadeja also scored his half-century in 108 deliveries to give India a firm hold on the game after losing half of their side a bit early in the innings.

A special 💯 from @RishabhPant17 👌👏💯 This is his 5th in Test cricket and has come at a crucial moment for #TeamIndia Live – https://t.co/LL20D1K7si #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/Ajd0PgFrPZ — BCCI (@BCCI) July 1, 2022