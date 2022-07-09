Edgbaston: It was surprising to see Rishabh Pant open the batting with captain Rohit Sharma in the second T20I at Edgbaston on Saturday after England opted to field. Pant and Rohit got off to a flier as they took on the English pacers inside the powerplay. But what caught the attention was their conversation in the middle. After scampering through for a run, Rohit asked Pant why he was running in a certain way. To that, Pant said that the bowler was getting in the way. This happened in the opening over of the game. Pant hilariously asked Rohit if he could push the bowler.Also Read - LIVE IND vs ENG 2nd T20I Cricket Score, Edgbaston: Bowlers Power India To 49-run Victory and 2-0 Lead Against England

Rishabh Pant asking ” takkar mardu kya” 😭😭❤️ pic.twitter.com/4I4bIEx0ZJ — time square 🇮🇳 (@time__square) July 9, 2022

Meanwhile, India have won the game and the series. The Rohit Sharma side beat the hosts by 49 runs. With this, Rohit has now won 14 consecutive T20I games as captain. He is on a roll for sure. The win also means England have never been able to beat India in a T20 series.

With another T20I still to be played, which is tomorrow – India can now make changes with the series in the pocket.