‘Pant is the only entertaining thing in life’ – reckoned a Twitter user on Friday during the opening Test at Chennai against England. After England won the toss, Joe Root had no hesitation in opting to bat first. The going was slow on a slowish track at the MA Chidambaram as the tourists got their eye in and did not lose a wicket in the first hour. The game was getting a tad bit boring and slow and that is when Rishabh Pant from behind the stumps started motivating the spinners. Also Read - India vs England Live Cricket Score 1st Test Day 1: Root, Sibley Put Visitors on Top in Chennai

At times, Pant’s comments were so hilarious that it got the commentators laughing during the match. Fans are praising the India wicketkeeper for keeping the mood upbeat. Also Read - 1st Test, Day 1 Lunch Report: India Hit Back Through Ashwin And Bumrah After Steady England Start

Here is the video where Pant says Washington Sundar: ‘Mera Naam Washington, Mereko DC Jana Hai’: Also Read - IND vs ENG 2021: Virat Kohli Still God-Like Figure in India, Claims Nasser Hussain

Here is how fans reacted to his interaction with the bowlers on the opening day of the Test:

#INDvENG “Mera naam hai Washington mujhe Jana hai DC” Rishabh Pant — Hemant Kumar (@SportsCuppa) February 5, 2021

Mere naam hai Washington. Dei Rishabh Pant what are you speaking — Karthik Raj (@kartcric) February 5, 2021

“Mera naam hai washington, mereko jaana hai DC” what a character rishabh pant is. #INDvsENG — shakti (@weirdly_myselff) February 5, 2021

I would love to hear Sarfaraz khan all day than Rishabh pant behind stumps . Bhai thoda toh shant ho ja #INDvsENG #INDvENG — Sunny Cricket (@sunsunn_y) February 5, 2021

“Mera naam hai Washington, Mereko jana hai DC”

– Poet Rishabh Pant#INDvENG — ANKIT (During Covid 19) (@_iconicop) February 5, 2021

Rishabh Pant behind the stumps is pure old to ears with his commentary way better than Nehra ji.#INDvENG — ♚ (@CricketGirl_45) February 5, 2021

At the time of filing the copy, England was in the ascendency at 200 for two. While Root was on 89* and inching close to a century, Dominic Sibley is going strong on 66*.