You call him brave, you call him audacious – it does not seem to bother Rishabh Pant – who has his own unique way of expressing himself – be it with the bat or giving lip service. On Saturday, after India beat England at Motera in the fourth and final Test -Pant was having a short interview with Harsha Bhogle.

It was when Harsha told Pant that nowadays fans want to hear more of him than the regular commentators during a cricket game as he brings in the fun element. Pant came up with a hilarious response. He said: "Ab yeh mera compliment hai ya aapko problem thoda problem ho raha hai, toh improve karo aap log bhi (If this is a compliment for me and it's creating a problem for you, then you guys should also look to improve)."

Thanks to his whirlwind 101 off 118 balls and sharp work behind the stumps, Pant was awarded the Man of the match. His innings in the first innings helped India – who were in a spot of bother – take a sizeable lead.

“I think the drills have helped, and my confidence has helped, transferring it from my batting to my keeping. This was a very important innings, especially with the team under pressure,” Pant said.

The lead gave the hosts the edge as they finally thrashed England by an innings and 25 runs. With the win, India set up a date with New Zealand in the upcoming ICC World Test Championship final in Lords.