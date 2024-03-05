Home

Sports

IND Vs ENG: Rohit Sharma Arrives In Dharamsala On A Chopper Ahead Of Fifth Test – WATCH VIDEO

IND Vs ENG: Rohit Sharma Arrives In Dharamsala On A Chopper Ahead Of Fifth Test – WATCH VIDEO

India have already won the Test series against England with a match to spare. The fifth and final game is actually a dead rubber.

Rohit Sharma arrives in Dharamsala in a chopper.

Dharamsala: India captain Rohit Sharma landed in Dharamsala, the venue for the fifth and final Test against England in a chopper on Tuesday, the video of which went viral on social media. Following the commencement of the fourth Test, which India won in Ranchi to win the series, Rohit flew straight to Jamnagar in Gujarat to attend the pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. It is understood that from Jamnagar, Rohit headed to Bilaspur for an event and met Union Sports Minister Anurag Singh Thakur, along with India head coach Rahul Dravid before heading to Dharamsala.

In morning, attended an event at Bilaspur.

Met with Sports Minister in afternoon.

Took a helicopter to Dharmshala in evening.

Scheduled a team meeting at night. While other are changing diapers; Rohit Sharma is utilizing every single second for nation. pic.twitter.com/79iMduEtb3 — KING⁴⁵ (@Ro45King) March 5, 2024

The fifth and final Test is actually a dead rubber after India have already clinched the series 3-1 with a game to spare. After losing the first game in Hyderabad, Rohit’s men won matches on the bounce to demolish the Bazball theory. In fact, this series defeat to India was England’s first in Bazball era.

With the bat, Rohit had a decent series so far. In eight innings, Rohit scored 297 runs with a hundred and a fifty. He also needs six more sixes to complete 600 sixes in international cricket. Meanwhile, India will be missing KL Rahul in the final Test too.

The right-hander played the first game. Following the match, Rahul complained of pain in his right quadriceps and missed out on rest of the series. The good news is pacer Jasprit Bumrah, who was rested for the fourth Test, has been called back.

“The BCCI Medical Team is closely monitoring him (Rahul) and coordinating with specialists in London for further management of his issue,” BCCI said. Washington Sundar has been released from the squad to play for Tamil Nadu in the Ranji Trophy semifinal.

India’s updated squad for the 5th Test: Rohit Sharma (C), Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Rajat Patidar, Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel (WK), KS Bharat (WK), Devdutt Padikkal, R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Akash Deep.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.