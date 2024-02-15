Home

IND Vs ENG: Rohit Sharma Breaks 73-Year-Old Record To Become Oldest Indian Captain To Hit A Test Hundred

Rohit Sharma scored 131 off 196 balls which included 14 fours and three sixes.

Rohit Sharma plays a sweep shot against England en route to his hundred. (Image: BCCI)

Rajkot: India captain Rohit Sharma surpassed legendary Vijay Hazare to become the oldest Indian captain to score a Test hundred, thus breaking a 73-year-old record. His feat came on Thursday as the India opener brought up his 11th Test hundred on Day 1 of the ongoing third Test match against England at the Saurashtra Cricket Stadium, renamed as Niranjan Shah Stadium.

Hazare’s milestone came way back in 1951 when he scored a hundred against England at 36 years and 278 days. Rohit was 36 years and 291 days at the time of bringing up his three-figure mark. After failing to make most of the starts in the first four innings in the series, Rohit stood tall when his top three failed as India were reduced to 33/3 inside the first hour of play.

Thereafter, Rohit (131 off 196) paired up with Ravindra Jadeja (110 batting off 212) and the Indian duo steered the ship through choppy waters with a 204-run partnership. At the end of the day, India were at 326/5 with Jadeja and nightwatchman Kuldeep Yadav currently in the crease.

The double century partnership between Rohit and Jadeja was also the third by an Indian pair against England in 135 Tests. With 204 runs for the fourth wicket, Rohit and Jadeja joined the esteemed company of Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly (249 vs England at Leeds in August 2002) and Vijay Hazare and Vijay Manjrekar (222 vs England at Leeds in June 1952) for having put on more than 200 against the Englishmen.

It was also the highest partnership between Rohit and Jadeja in an under-transition Indian side as well as their second in triple figures, having put on 100 for the sixth wicket against New Zealand at Kanpur in September 2016.

For England, fast bowler Mark Wood (3/69) vindicated his selection as England’s second pacer with a two-wicket burst in the morning, accounting for Yashasvi Jaiswal (10) and Shubman Gill (0), while spinner Tom Hartley (1/81) got the better of Rajat Patidar (5) to leave India tottering.

