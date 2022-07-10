New Delhi: Rohit Sharma broke into the history books on Saturday against England by becoming the most-capped player in T20I history beating the likes of Ellyse Perry and Suzie Bates to the feat.Also Read - Danish Kaneria Slams Virat Kohli's Poor Show in 2nd T20I Against England, Says He Has Become a Liability Now

The 35-year old Indian captain has now so far featured in 127 international matches, scoring 3368 runs which is the highest ever in Men’s T20I cricket history with as many as four centuries and 26 fifties to his name. Also Read - 'Like the Idea of Pant Opening', Says Sehwag After India Win T20I Series Against England

Few Cool Pictures of @ImRo45 from Today’s match 💙 Good Night Folks ✨ pic.twitter.com/Nb3ssxJNUl — Shubz 🇮🇳 (@ShubzRohitFan) July 9, 2022

The Mumbai Indians skipper scored average runs in the first two T20Is, notching up 24 and 31 respectively. But he has maintained an excellent strike-rate of 163.

India have won fourth consecutive series under Rohit’s captaincy and with an aggressive batting and bowling approach on display in powerplay, they have crushed England by 50 and 49 runs respectively in the first two games of the three-match T20I series.

This approach led by Rohit Sharma has been the biggest positive in the last few months. pic.twitter.com/x5RRs3QwYn — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) July 9, 2022

Under Rohit, Ravindra Jadeja has been used more as a batter who can bowl and the Saurashtra all-rounder has adopted to his new role like a fish to water.

Sharma achieved another record in the same match as he becomes the first Indian batter to amass 300 boundaries in the shortest format of the game.

14th consecutive win as a T20i Captain. Rohit Sharma is unstoppable 🙌🏻 pic.twitter.com/gpynuZs9Fy — Khushi (@khushii_45) July 9, 2022

If India wins tonight, Rohit Sharma will register 6th consecutive clean sweep series win. The Men in Blue play the final T20I in Nottingham’s Trent Bridge.