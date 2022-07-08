Southampton: Rohit Sharma made a comeback to the side and India was back to winning ways. While Rohit led India to a 50-run win over England in the first T20I at Ageas Bowl on Thursday, he also managed to reach a milestone by scoring 1000 T20I runs as captain. On his way to 1000 runs, he surpassed Virat Kohli. Kohli had taken 30 innings to get to that number, while Rohit took 29. Rohit also became the quickest Indian captain to the feat.Also Read - ENG vs IND 1st T20I Highlights Cricket Scorecard: Pandya's All-round Performance Guide India To 50-run Victory

Rohit got off to a good start and looked like he has been playing all along. He hit a few glorious boundaries before being dismissed by Moeen Ali for 24 off 14 balls. Also Read - IND vs ENG 1st T20I Live Streaming: When And Where to Watch India vs England Live in India

“Great performance from ball one. All batters showed intent. Although the pitch was good, we played good shots and never got ahead of the game. You got to make use of those six overs in the powerplay. There is a certain approach we want to take in the powerplay. You got to back yourself in this game, sometimes it comes off, sometimes it doesn’t,” Rohit said after India’s win. Also Read - India to Play With Full-Strength Squad in T20Is Against West Indies; Virat Kohli to be Rested- Report

Meanwhile, it was Hardik Pandya who starred for India with the bat and the ball. He hit a brilliant 51 off 33 balls and after that he picked up four wickets. His all-round show also helped him bag the man of the match award.

Having taken a crucial 1-0 lead in the T20I series, India would look to wrap it up in the next game. The win also happens to be Rohit’s 13th consecutive in this format as captain.