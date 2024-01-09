Rohit Sharma Compared to Don Bradman by Monty Panesar. Here’s WHY!

Home

Mumbai: Sir Donald Bradman is regarded as the epitome of batting. Considered as the greatest batsman of all time, Bradman ended his Test career at an average of 99.94. He played 52 Test matches and scored 6996 runs which featured 29 centuries. And hence to be compared to him is arguably the biggest praise for any cricketer.

Former England cricketer Monty Panesar recently drew parallels between the Don and India captain Rohit Sharma. Panesar said in interview recently that he reckons Rohit is the Bradman of turning pitches. He also felt England need to get Rohit early in the upcoming Test series if they want to put pressure on the hosts.

“The key man for India is going to be Rohit Sharma. He’s the Don Bradman of turning pitches. His record is unbelievable. England have to get Rohit out early right through to have a chance of winning the Test series. If England can keep Rohit quiet, India will be going to Plan B. You then put the younger batters under pressure. That is going to be key,” Panesar said.

