Nottingham: Another day, another failure! Things are just not going Virat Kohli's way. Despite Kohli's failure at Trent Bridge during the final T20I on Sunday, Rohit Sharma came in defence of the ex-captain. Rohit disagreed with Kapil Dev's recent comments on Kohli. Kapil reckoned Kohli does not fit into India's T20 World Cup squad. Responding to Kapil, Rohit said the former does not know what is happening inside the dressing-room.

"Kapil Dev doesn't know what goes behind the scenes, we have a thought process, we make the team and there's a good discussion behind that. We give a run to the players, we back them. Whatever goes outside doesn't matter to us, what is going inside does," Sharma said.

However, Sharma said Kohli's recent fall won't let him forget what he has done for the team over the last decade.

“I don’t know who are the experts who comment on player’s spot. We back player seeing their quality, if someone has been great for a decade we can’t just see what has happened over last few years,” he said.

Meanwhile, Suryakumar Yadav’s superlative hundred went in vain as England claimed a consolatory 17-run victory against the visitors. Suryakumar (117 off 55 balls) kept India in the hunt with his classy effort but lacked support from other batters while chasing the huge target. India’s innings ended at 198 for nine in 20 overs.

Brief Scores: England: 215 for 7 in 20 overs (Dawid Malan 77, Liam Livingstone 42 not out; Ravi Bishnoi (2/30), Harshal Patel (2/35). India: 198 for 9 in 20 overs (Suryakumar Yadav 117; Reece Topley 3/22).