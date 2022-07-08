Southampton: Hardik Pandya was the star of the show for India on Thursday as his all-round brilliance helped his side beat England by 50 runs in the first T20I at Rose Bowl. During the game, Hardik hit a breathtaking 51 off 33 balls. His innings was laced with six fours and a six. It was Hardik’s first 50+ score in T20Is.Also Read - Deepak Hooda's Six Nearly Hits Ravi Shastri in Commentary Box During 1st T20I at Rose Bowl; Watch VIRAL VIDEO

Hardik also came good with the ball as he picked up four wickets. His all-round show impressed captain Rohit Sharma to bits, who could not stop praising him at the presentation.

"I was impressed with his (Hardik) bowling. He wants to do that a lot more in the future, bowled quick and used his variations too. Of course his batting is there for us to see," Rohit said at the presentation.

Hardik, who was awarded the man of the match said he wants to make the most of the opportunities.

“For me a lot of time goes into the preparation to get my body ready. The kind of break I took before this run of play I want to capitalize on the opportunities. I felt I needed that break. It is about giving your 100% and when you don’t do that, there is no point playing. So I needed that break and now I am happy to be in this place right now,” Hardik said at the presentation.

Having taken a crucial 1-0 lead in the T20I series, India would look to wrap it up in the next game. The second game takes place on July 9.