New Delhi: India lock horns against England for the second ODI on Thursday and the visitors will be looking for a consecutive win. If the Men in Blue manages to win the match then India will break their winless streak at the iconic Lord's stadium after a gap of 18 years against the Three Lions.

The visiting side last won an ODI game at this very venue was way back in 2004 against the hosts. In recent matches at the Home of Cricket, India lost in 2007 as the English side went onto win the match by 7 wickets. Later India again played an ODI here against the Three Lions in September 2011, which ended as a tie. In 2018 India again lost to England at the same venue by a margin of 86 runs.

However, in the current scenario, India is seen dominating the England side as Jasprit Bumrah was on fire in the first ODI against England. Jasprit Bumrah bowled his career-best ODI figures of 6 for 19 and became the first Indian pace bowler to take six wickets in an ODI in England.

Rohit Sharma and his men will hope that the pitch at the Lord’s plays like Oval, where conditions helped them get lateral movement both in the air and off the track.

With Bumrah in the form of his life and the ever-dependable Mohammed Shami ready to torment the opposition with his bagful of tricks, skipper Rohit will focus more on Shreyas Iyer and his ever-compounding problems facing the short ball.

The bowlers around the globe have sorted Iyer out with short-pitched stuff and his predictable trigger movement towards the leg-stump in an attempt to make room is no longer paying dividends.