Rohit Sharma-Shubman Gill Smash Record-Breaking Centuries at Dharamsala During 5th Test

While Rohit brought up his 12th Test century, it was number four for Gill in Tests.

Dharamsala: It has been a day to remember for Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill on Friday during the fifth and final Test versus England. Both Rohit and Gill smashed brilliant hundreds to put India in the driver’s seat in the Test. While Rohit brought up his 12th Test century, it was number four for Gill in Tests. The pair have already added 160 runs and are still in the middle with India leading by 46 runs.

Earlier, Kuldeep Yadav with five wickets was the star of the show on the opening day in Dharamsala, while Ravi Ashwin also picked up four wickets.

Opting to bat first, England openers Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett started on a positive note, putting on 64 runs for the first wicket. However, it was Kuldeep who gave the hosts breakthrough. India’s march to command started in the second session when they reduced the visitors to 194/8 at Tea as Kuldeep engineered a middle-order collapse that saw England lose three wickets for no run.

With the game in India’s grasp, they would look to bat out England of the game.

India Squad:

Playing XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Devdutt Padikkal, Ravindra Jadeja, Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah, Axar Patel, Mukesh Kumar, Akash Deep, Rajat Patidar, Srikar Bharat

England Squad

Playing XI: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Ben Stokes (c), Jonny Bairstow, Ben Foakes (wk), Tom Hartley, Shoaib Bashir, Mark Wood, James Anderson, Daniel Lawrence, Gus Atkinson, Ollie Robinson

