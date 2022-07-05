Edgbaston: Oh yes, in a couple of days from now, you could see Rohit Sharma walking out to bat in the T20Is against England. He has already joined the team after completing isolation after having tested negative for COVID-19. Ahead of the all-important final day at Edgbaston, Rohit was seen in the team huddle ahead of day’s play. The BCCI posted the picture on social media and since it has got fans reacting. They are elated to see the regular captain back in good health.Also Read - LIVE IND vs ENG, 5th Test Match, Day 5, Edgbaston: Root-Bairstow Lead England to a 7-Wicket Victory Over India

Here is how fans reacted to spotting Rohit in the team huddle ahead of Day 5 during the ongoing Edgbaston Test. The BCCI uploaded the picture with the caption: “A huge final day beckons. Let’s do this 🙌 #TeamIndia #ENGvIND.” Also Read - LIVE | Birmingham Weather Updates, July 5: The Game Starts

Rohit was set to lead the Indian side in the fifth Test, but unfortunately he tested positive for Covid and had to miss out. While that has hurt India in the fifth Test at the top of the order, he would like to make up for it in the white-ball leg which starts in a little over 48 hours. He would be a key player in the leg.