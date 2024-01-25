Home

Ind vs Eng: Rohit Sharma Takes Brilliant Catch at First Slip to Send Ollie Pope Packing During 1st Test in Hyderabad | WATCH

It was dying on Rohit, who managed to dive low and get his hands underneath the ball and hold onto the catch.

Hyderabad: India captain Rohit Sharma took a stunning catch in the first Test at Hyderabad on Thursday to send Ollie Pope packing early in the first session. It was a sharp catch off the bowling off Ravindra Jadeja. Jadeja pitched the ball up, focring Pope to come on the front foot. The batter accepted the offer but unfortunately got an edge. It was dying on Rohit, who managed to dive low and get his hands underneath the ball and hold onto the catch. It was a big moment in the match as Indian players are well-aware of the fact that Pope can bat for long hours. Here is the clip of the catch.

