Rohit Sharma Throws India Cap In Anger After Sarfaraz Khan Run Out In Rajkot – WATCH VIDEO

Rajkot: India captain Rohit Sharma slammed his cap against the door after Sarfaraz Khan was run out following a brilliant 62 on his Test debut against England on Day 1 of the ongoing third game at the

Rohit Sharma throws India cap in anger after Sarfaraz Khan was run out. (Image: Screengrab)

Rajkot: India captain Rohit Sharma slammed his cap against the door after Sarfaraz Khan was run out following a brilliant 62 on his Test debut against England on Day 1 of the ongoing third game at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium on Thursday. The incident took place o the fifth ball of the 82nd over. Batting on 99, Ravindra Jadeja drove a James Anderson delivery to mid-on, called for a single and took a couple of steps down. However, seeing the ball at Mark Wood’s hands, Jadeja turned the single down with no chance for Sarfaraz to get back. Wood took aim and hit the single stump on view.

Reacting to the dismissal, an angry Rohit was on display soon as he flinged his cap in disgust and utters the famous Ben Stokes expletive while taking out his frustration. Sarfaraz took 66 balls for his knock, that included nine fours and one six. His maiden fifty on debut came off just 48 balls, second-fastest with Hardik Pandya who achieved the feat in 2017 against Sri Lanka.

