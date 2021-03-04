During the opening day of the intense fourth Test, Rohit Sharma made everyone chuckle at Motera on Thursday after taking a catch. Well, here is what happened! Ravichandran Ashwin came round the wicket to Dan Lawrence with a leg slip in place and a slip stationed. Also Read - Live Cricket Score India vs England 4th Test Day 1: At Tea, ENG 144/5 With IND in Control

Lawrence opted for the sweep but missed it completely as the ball popped up straight to Rohit. After taking the catch – knowing very well that it was not out – yet, Rohit went up in appeal. The twist is – he did not appeal to the umpire. Instead, he appealed to Rahane – who was at first slip.

Here is what happened:

Earlier in the day, England opted to bat after winning the toss. Despite the pitch not playing the number of tricks it did during the opening day of the third Test at the same venue – England lost wickets at regular intervals.

Local hero Axar Patel started off from where he left in the third Test as he got dismissed both the openers for under 10. Mohammed Siraj also picked up a couple of wickets as he bowled fast and troubled the tourists. Washington Sundar also chipped in with a wicket as he dismissed the well-set Ben Stokes for 55.

At the time of filing the copy, England was in a spot of bother at 149 for five. Lawrence (19*) and Ollie Pope (22*) are in the middle and they are looking to rebuild. India will look to polish off the English innings by the end of the day and hope to bat for a long time tomorrow.