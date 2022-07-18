Manchester: Rohit Sharma seemed over the moon and extremely impressed with Rishabh Pant after the winning shot was hit on Sunday at Manchester in the final ODI. Pant hit a breathtaking 125* off 113 balls to take India over the line in the decider. His innings comprised of 16 fours and two sixes. After Pant reverse swept Joe Root for a boundary past backward point, Rohit from the dressing-room gave a thumbs up. Rohit seemed extremely impressed by what he had seen.Also Read - IND vs ENG: Virat Kohli Hails Team India's Brilliant Run Chase Following Series Win Against England

Pant was awarded the man of the match for his maiden ODI hundred. At the post-match presentation Pant claimed that the wicket was good and he would like to remember this innings.

“Hopefully I remember (this knock) for the rest of my life. I was focusing on one ball at a time when I was batting. When your team is under pressure and you bat like that .. something I aspire to do. I always enjoy playing in England, at the same time enjoy the atmosphere and the situation. The more you play the more experience you gain. Nothing to take away from the bowlers, it was a good wicket to bat on and the bowlers did a commendable job to restrict them, they were brilliant not only today but for the entire series,” he said.