Nottingham: Sachin Tendulkar is arguably the best to have ever held a bat and when he lavishes praise on someone, it is regarded as extremely special. Following Suryakumar Yadav's 48-ball hundred against England during the final T20I at Trent Bridge, Tendulkar took to Twitter and praised the Mumbai-born batter. Hailing the knock as 'amazing', Tendulkar picked the scoop six over backward point as his favourite shot.

"Amazing 💯@surya_14kumar! There were quite a few brilliant shots but those scoop 6️⃣s over point were just spectacular," Tendulkar tweeted after the game in which India ended up 17 runs shy of the target.

Amazing 💯@surya_14kumar! There were quite a few brilliant shots but those scoop 6️⃣s over point were just spectacular.#ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/vq7PbyfpSL — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) July 10, 2022

Not just Tendulkar, India captain Rohit Sharma also heaped praise on the top-order batter.

“I thought it was a fantastic chase although we fell short. We are proud of the fight. Surya was magnificent to watch. I have been watching him for a while now. Loves this format, has wide range of shots. He has grown from strength to strength since we got him into the squad,” Rohit said at the post-match presentation.

Suryakumar eventually perished for 117 off 55 balls. His innings was laced with 14 fours and six maximums. While he was there, he ensured India’s hopes were alive.

Brief Scores: England: 215 for 7 in 20 overs (Dawid Malan 77, Liam Livingstone 42 not out; Ravi Bishnoi (2/30), Harshal Patel (2/35). India: 198 for 9 in 20 overs (Suryakumar Yadav 117; Reece Topley 3/22).