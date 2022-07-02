New Delhi: Rishabh Pant played a knock for the ages to turn the tables on England and take India to an imposing 338 for seven on a rain-hit day one of the rescheduled fifth Test.Also Read - LIVE | Birmingham Weather Updates, Ind vs Eng 5th Test Day 2: No Rain Now But Threat Looms

At 98 for five, India were staring down the barrel but Pant (146 off 111 balls) scripted a remarkable turnaround in the company of Ravindra Jadeja (83 batting off 163) as the duo shared a match-changing 222-run stand off 239 balls. Also Read - IND vs ENG: Rishabh Pant Plots India's Comeback With Sensational Ton on Day 1

Here are the reactions of the Cricket fraternity on Rishabh Pant’s knock against England: Also Read - Highlights Ind vs Eng, 5th Test Match, Day 1: India 338/7 at Stumps; Ravindra Jadeja Key For Visitors

Sachin Tendulkar tweeted:

Simply awesome @RishabhPant17!

Well done.👏 Crucial innings by @imjadeja. Rotated the strike well and played some amazing shots.#ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/9ACuhVlGTT — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) July 1, 2022

Ian Raphael Bishop also took his Twitter to praise the Indian batters, tweeting

Phenomenal from Rishabh Pant. Simply outstanding. Fabulous partnership with Jadeja to given they were 98-5. — Ian Raphael Bishop (@irbishi) July 1, 2022

Former India cricketer Venkatesh Prasad also tweeted:

Box office stuff from Rishabh Pant. One of the best counter-attacking innings that one will ever see. One special player. #INDvsENG — Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) July 1, 2022

Harbhajan Singh tweeted:

Top knock 100 @RishabhPant17 when team needed the most .. keep it up #INDvsENG — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) July 1, 2022

Irfan Pathan also Praised Rishabh Pant:

Rishabh Pant and his Punch in test cricket continues. Call him a super star for a reason! — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) July 1, 2022

Pant and Jadeja’s counter-attacking partnership had helped India recover to 174 for five at tea after the visitors lost half their side shortly after lunch.