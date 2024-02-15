Home

Sports

Sarfaraz Khan CONSOLES His Emotional Wife in Heartwarming Gesture After Receiving Maiden Test Cap at Rajkot; Watch Viral VIDEO

Sarfaraz Khan CONSOLES His Emotional Wife in Heartwarming Gesture After Receiving Maiden Test Cap at Rajkot; Watch Viral VIDEO

Sarfaraz then walked upto his wife and wiped the tears on her cheeks in an heartwarming gesture.

Sarfaraz Khan Heartwarming Gesture

Rajkot: It was a very emotional moment for Sarfaraz Khan’s father and wife, who were present at the Rajkot stadium on Thursday, to see the cricketer receive his maiden Test cap ahead of the third Test versus England. After Sarfaraz received the cap from Anil Kumble, he was there with his father and wife, who in tears. First, Sarfaraz’s father kissed the cap and then hugged his son. Sarfaraz then walked upto his wife and wiped the tears on her cheeks in an heartwarming gesture. It is a moment that is now being loved by fans.

Trending Now

You may like to read

Sarfaraz went to his father after receiving the prestigious cap and then it got a little too emotional. His father held the cap and kissed it while he had tears rolling down his eyes.

Meanwhile, India has won the toss and have opted to bat first.

“We’ve made some changes, made four changes. Some injuries and some guys coming back from the last game. Two debutants. Siraj and Jadeja are back. Axar Patel and Mukesh Kumar miss out. Looks a good pitch, better than the last two we’ve played on. Rajkot is known to be a good pitch but it’ll deteriorate as it goes. The guys have stood up and done the job for the team when it was needed. The next three Test matches will be as exciting as the first two. Need to keep our focus here and see how we can do well,” Rohit said after winning the toss.

Teams:

India (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Rajat Patidar, Sarfaraz Khan, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

England (Playing XI): Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes(c), Ben Foakes(w), Rehan Ahmed, Tom Hartley, Mark Wood, James Anderson

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.