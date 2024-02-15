Home

Ind vs Eng: Sarfaraz Khan’s Father Shares Screenspace in Commentary Box With Aakash Chopra During Rajkot Test

New Delhi: Sarfaraz Khan finally made his Test debut for India in the ongoing Test match against England and that is a dream come true kind of thing for the cricketer as well as his father Naushad Khan. Soon after Sarfaraz’s debut cap, father Naushad was seen in tears and now a photo is going viral on a social sphere where Naushad is sharing the commentary box with former India cricketer Aakash Chopra.

The photo of Sarfaraz’s dad and Aakash Chopra from Rajkot’s commentary box has gone viral, here is the picture:

The best commentry pannel #thankyoujiocinema

This was the best thing you ‘ve done

Loads of love ❤❤@cricketaakash @JioCinema pic.twitter.com/GbvK5RTfae — Kattar kohli (@Akdrpvirat) February 15, 2024

Aakash Chopra – did you wait for too long to see Sarfaraz Khan making his debut?

Naushad Khan – Raat ko waqt chahiye guzarne ke liye, lekin Suraj meri marzi se nahi nikalne wala (it takes time for the night to pass, the sun is not going to rise according to my wish).

Sarfaraz and Jurel, the two debutants who recently made runs for India ‘A’ in the series against England Lions in Ahmedabad, come into the playing eleven in place of Shreyas Iyer and KS Bharat respectively.

While legendary leg-spinner Anil Kumble gave Sarfaraz his Test cap, with his father-cum-coach Naushad Khan being teary-eyed in the background, veteran wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik handed Jurel his Test cap.

Ravindra Jadeja, who missed the second Test due to a hamstring injury, comes back for Axar Patel, while Mohammed Siraj comes into the playing eleven in place of Mukesh Kumar. BCCI said Mukesh has been released from the Test squad and will join his domestic team Bengal for their Ranji Trophy match against Bihar, starting on February 16 at Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

