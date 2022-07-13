London: It was a day to remember for Rohit Sharma and Co. as they beat England by 10 wickets on Tuesday to win the first ODI. It was a big occasion for veteran Shikhar Dhawan making a comeback to the side. It was also his 150th ODI game. To make things even more special, he and Rohit breached the 5000-run mark as an opening pair in ODIs joining greats like Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly in the process.Also Read - WATCH | Virat Kohli Paid Heartfelt Tribute to Sidhu Moosewala; Viral Video is Proof!

To celebrate the special occasion, Dhawan and Virat Kohli went around the streets of London after the win at Kennington Oval. Dhawan also took to the Gram to share the story with his fans.

He captioned his story as: "That happiness after winning in 150th ODI."

Earlier, Jasprit Bumrah produced a devastating display of fast bowling on way to career best six-wicket haul to set up India’s 10-wicket hammering of England.

Bumrah ended with envious figures of six for 19 in 7.2 overs as India skittled out England for 110, their lowest against the visitors, after opting to bowl in overcast conditions.

Skipper Rohit Sharma (76 not out off 58) and Shikhar Dhawan (31 not out off 54), who was playing his first competitive game since the IPL, steered India home with an unbeaten 114-run stand off 18.4 overs.

Dhawan, who struggled to 2 off 17 balls, got going with back to back boundaries off Reece Topley. India had all the time to breeze to victory, allowing the southpaw to take it easy.

At Lord’s in the second ODI, Rohit and Co. would look to seal the series.