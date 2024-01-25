Home

Ind vs Eng: Shubman Gill Claims He Prefers Batting at THIS Number Ahead of Hyderabad Test

New Delhi: Indian young batter Shubman Gill opens up on his new batting position ahead of the 1st Test match against England. The batter will be playing on number three as Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal will open the innings for India against England and this is not the first time that Gill will play on number three.

Earlier, against West Indies captain Rohit tried this new opening pair with Yashasvi Jaiswal and both scored a century.

(Adjustment from opening to batting at three) Generally when you are opening, you are more used to going straightaway. It’s all about how calm you can be and how much assessment you can do while you are out there and I got that quite a few times to do. In the first Test match, both Yashasvi and Rohit bhai both scored a century, I sat there for about 50-60 overs. If I sit out for 50-60 overs today, I would be happy” said Gill after Toss.

“I like batting at three, I hope I’d be there for a long time. We are used to playing in these wickets and these conditions. It’s about trusting your defence and then to be able to pounce on the opportunity that you get to score runs. Last year was a breakthrough year for me in white-ball. This year, I believe, is going to be a breakthrough year for me in red-ball” added Shubman.

At this point of time, Ben Stokes led England have won the toss and opted to bowl first against Rohit Sharma and Co. at Rajiv Gandhi International stadium in Hyderabad.

The last time England ended with a series win on Indian soil was in 2012 when Alastair Cook and Kevin Pietersen batted to perfection but the series fell in the visitors’ favour because of Monty Panesar, Graeme Swann and James Anderson’s heroics with the ball.

Since then only Australia managed to almost draw a Test series on Indian soil in 2016/17. While the spin against ‘Bazball’ will unfold, India batter Shubman Gill will find himself in the spotlight as he looks to establish himself in the No. 3 spot, which belonged to Cheteshwar Pujara till 2023.

