IND Vs ENG: Shubman Gill Hits Nets During Break Ahead Of Fifth Test Against England – WATCH VIDEO

Shubman Gill has been one of the backbones of Indian middle order against England in the Test series in the absence of Virat Kohli and KL Rahul.

Published: March 1, 2024 11:14 PM IST

By Koushik Paul

Shubman Gill bats at the nets in Mohali ahead of the final Test against England.

New Delhi: At a time when all of his teammates are enjoying the break, India batter Shubman Gill decided to hit the nets ahead of the fifth and final Test match against England in Dharamsala. India have already won the series via a 3-1 lead with the final encounter starting on March 7.

