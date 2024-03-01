By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
IND Vs ENG: Shubman Gill Hits Nets During Break Ahead Of Fifth Test Against England – WATCH VIDEO
Shubman Gill has been one of the backbones of Indian middle order against England in the Test series in the absence of Virat Kohli and KL Rahul.
New Delhi: At a time when all of his teammates are enjoying the break, India batter Shubman Gill decided to hit the nets ahead of the fifth and final Test match against England in Dharamsala. India have already won the series via a 3-1 lead with the final encounter starting on March 7.
Shubman Gill practicing with his father before the dharmsala test #ShubmanGill #indvseng pic.twitter.com/2qvXOlqKEe
— Shubman Gill Brilliant Inning (@ShubmanSnapchat) March 1, 2024
