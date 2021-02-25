Team India registered a historic 10-wicket win over England in the third Test match at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahemdabad on Thursday. It was the first Test match at the refurbished Motera Stadium which is now renamed after India’s current Prime Minister. The iconic stadium has a capacity of 132000 people. India dominated the visitors and beat them on the second day of the Test match to create history. Also Read - Ind vs Eng 3rd Test, Match Report: Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin Help India Knock England Out of WTC Final Race

In the first two sessions on Day 2, 17 wickets fell as India lost seven while England were just restricted on just 81. Also Read - Highlights Ind vs Eng 3rd Test, AS IT HAPPENED: Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin Knock England Out of WTC Final Race as India Take 2-1 Lead

Chasing a target of 49 runs, Indian openers decided to play with an attacking approach to guide the hosts to a comfortable win. Rohit Sharam remained unbeaten on 25 runs while Shubman Gill scored 15*. Also Read - IND v ENG 3rd Test: Motera Pitch in Focus as Fans Come up With Hilarious Memes

Axar Patel, who was playing his second Test match was named Man of the Match for picking his maiden 10-wicket haul. Axar finished the match with 11 wickets as he scalped 6 in the first innings and 5 in the second.

Here are some interesting stats from the third Test match between India and England