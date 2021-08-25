New Delhi: The India tour of England is getting intense with every match as in the second Test where players from both teams were involved in the heated altercations. The tension has now moved to the commentary box as before the start of the third Test play, India’s batting great Sunil Gavaskar and former England captain Nasser Hussain had a heated debate.Also Read - LIVE IND vs ENG Live Score Today 3rd Test, Day 1 Latest Cricket Updates: England 21/0 at TEA, Trail India by 57 Runs

After India’s emphatic win in Lord’s Test, Nasser wrote a column on Daily Mail where he stated that the current Virat Kohli-led Indian side not being bullied like the previous generation were. Also Read - WATCH: Virat Kohli Becomes James Anderson's Bunny For Seventh Time in Test Cricket

The comments didn’t go well with Gavaskar and he lashed out at the former England captain in the commentary box on Sony Sports Network ahead of the third Test play. Also Read - Cheteshwar Pujara Should Try And Create a Lot More Shots: Brian Lara

“You said this India will not be bullied as perhaps the previous generations would be. (I) Belonging to previous generation, could you perhaps enlighten which generation? And what is the exact meaning of bully?” Gavaskar asked Hussain.

“I just think, the Indian side under the aggression of the past, would have said ‘no no no’. But what Kohli has done is to make them go doubly hard. I saw a little bit of that in Sourav Ganguly’s side and he started that, Virat is continuing with it. Even when Virat was not there, Ajinkya really went hard at the Australians. I just don’t think you want to wake this Indian side up,” Hussain replied.

Nasser further defended his remarks and said he meant to say that he likes the Kohli leads the Indian side with aggression.

“I for one, quite like the way Kohli leads this side. That’s what I wanted to say. That team talk in which he said ‘let’s unleash fire on this English side’ and you could see the fire that they unleashed,” Hussain said.

Gavaskar further questions Nasser whether the previous Indian teams were bullied and said it’s not the right thing to claim.

“There is no argument in that. The question is saying that the previous generations were bullied. I don’t think this is right,” Gavaskar added.