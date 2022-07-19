New Delhi: Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar lavished praise for Hardik Pandya and Rishabh Pant, and compares the duo with Yuvraj Singh and MS Dhoni. Yuvraj and Dhoni were part of so many memorable matches including the ICC 2011 World Cup Finals in the early 2000s, The duo played an unbeaten 54-run stand against Sri Lanka in the finale of the World Cup.Also Read - Eng vs Ind: Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Sign Of Things To Come For India

It can definitely happen,” Gavaskar told Sports Tak when asked if Pant and Pandya’s pair can replicate the success MS Dhoni and Yuvraj Singh experienced as a duo. The kind of sixes Yuvraj and Dhoni used to hit, the way they steadied the innings, the way they ran between the wicket, Hardik Pandya and Rishabh Pant can be that pair for India. And just like Dhoni and Yuvraj used to hit sixes, I hope Pandya and Pant can win the hearts of cricket fans.” Also Read - IND vs ENG: Virat Kohli Hails Team India's Brilliant Run Chase Following Series Win Against England

Between 2005 and 2017, Dhoni and Yuvraj batted with each other for India on 67 occasions and out together 3105 runs at an average of 51.75, including 10 century and 13 fifty-run stands. The 158-run partnership against Zimbabwe in 2005, 102 not out against Australia in 2013, 148 against Australia again in 2009 and another unbeaten 102-run alliance against Pakistan in 2006 are some of the most memorable partnerships shared by Dhoni and Yuvraj. Their highest partnership in ODIs came in 2017, when Dhoni and Yuvraj added a massive 256-run stand for the fourth wicket with both scoring a century each. Also Read - Rohit Sharma's Reaction After Rishabh Pant Hits Winning Shot at Manchester Goes Viral | WATCH VIDEO