Nottingham: While Suryakumar Yadav’s maiden T20I century kept India’s hopes alive in the final game at Trent Bridge on Sunday, he could not take the side over the line as he was dismissed in the penultimate over for 117 off 55 balls. Once he departed, England knew they were winning it and that is exactly what happened as India fell short by 17 runs. Following the heartbreaking loss, Suryakumar admitted that he had made an error in calculation.Also Read - Michael Vaughan Compares Suryakumar Yadav to Jos Buttler After Century at Trent Bridge

Admitting that he did not know whose over was left and realised they could win once he saw Moeen Ali with the ball, Suryakumar also said he was disappointed and was a great learning. Also Read - Brendon McCullum Opens Up On The Phrase Baz-ball

“I made a calculation error. I did not know whose over was left, but when I saw Moeen Ali bowling, I thought we could bring the game back for India. I knew that if it was in my range, I would hit it straight and if the ball was even remotely outside, I would get boundaries and inch closer to the target until the last over. But it couldn’t work out and I’m disappointed with it because the opportunity was there to win the match. It could have been an even bigger knock but great learning process,” he told Sony Sports Network after the match. Also Read - IND vs ENG: India Look To Carry T20 Template Into ODIs

“Surya was magnificent to watch. I have been watching him for a while now. Loves this format, has wide range of shots. He has grown from strength to strength since we got him into the squad,” Rohit said at the post-match presentation.