After a much-awaited wait, Suryakumar Yadav finally got his maiden senior team call-up last week for the five-match T20I series against England. Suryakumar has made a big name for himself after scoring consistently in domestic cricket for the past couple of years. The Mumbaikar has been exceptional with the bat in the last two IPL seasons where he played a monumental role in Mumbai Indians’ title-winning campaigns. Also Read - India vs England 2021: James Anderson Makes His Pitch Prediction Ahead of 3rd Test in Motera

The right-handed batsman slammed 904 runs in 32 matches in the last two seasons of IPL. Also Read - Yuzvendra Chahal's Wife Dhanashree Verma Bats And Bowls in Latest Instagram Video

Several legendary cricketers like Harbhajan Singh, Yuvraj Singh and Gautam Gambhir backed Surya in the past for the senior team spot. Also Read - Sunil Gavaskar Thinks Ravichandran Ashwin Will Not be Able to Make Comeback in India's Limited-Overs Team

After the maiden-call up, Suryakumar is excited to share the dressing room with Indian cricket team greats like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.

“I have already started thinking about how I am going to spend time with all the greats over there.

“I will get to learn so much from our captain Virat Kohli and then there is Rohit Sharma, everyone, A-Z all the players. I am really looking forward to spend quality time, grasp as much as I can,” Suryakumar told Sports Today.

The 30-year-old is very focused and said it’s how he makes full use of the opportunity that has come at the right time for him.

“There were a few instances during the IPL where I used to dream about winning games for India and I think the opportunity for me has come at the right time. It’s on me how I take it and how I make full use of it.”

The Mumbaikar further said he is going to take one game at a time without thinking too much.

“Not thinking about too much, I would say, I would go one step at a time, take one game at a time. I have a few plan. Obviously, I would love to go ahead and explore in this series,” Surya said.